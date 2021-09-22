Kantar Appoints Guillaume Bacuvier To Head Up Its Worldpanel Division

Published on Sep 22 2021 8:19 AM in A-Brands tagged: Retail / Kantar / Guillaume Bacuvier / Worldpanel

Research and consulting firm Kantar has announced the appointment of Guillaume Bacuvier as the global chief executive of its Worldpanel division, with former CEO Josep Montserrat assuming the role of chairman.

Prior to joining Kantar, Bacuvier served as the chief executive of Dunnhumby, leading the commercial and technological transformation of the business during a four-year tenure.

He also previously worked at Google for a ten-year period, holding a number of leadership roles, including vice-president, advertising solutions for the EMEA region, as well as boasting previous roles with Booz Allen Hamilton and Orange.

Technology And Data Analytics

“Worldpanel's next stage of growth will be strongly marked by technology and advanced data analytics, and in this sense, expertise and Guillaume's experience will be an invaluable asset," commented Ian Griffiths, deputy CEO and CFO of Kantar.

"He has extensive international CEO experience and major technological references, in addition to in-depth knowledge of consumer behaviour and the distribution and media landscape. He also brings a strong track record in managing the transformation of a data company, and he maintains excellent relationships with retailers and consumer brands around the world."

Change Of Leadership

Monserrat has led Kantar's Worldpanel business since 2007, having first joined the company in 1994. As part of his role, he was responsible for the expansion of the group to nearly 50 countries around the world, and the development of a panel of more than 1.5 million shoppers worldwide.

"Under his leadership, the Worldpanel team worked tirelessly to keep customers informed of the unprecedented changes in consumer behaviour," Griffiths said.

"The data and insights generated by Josep and his team literally helped supermarkets stock their shelves during the pandemic. We would like to thank Josep for everything he has brought to Kantar so far, and we look forward to seeing him exercise his leadership in his new role. "

