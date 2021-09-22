ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kantar Appoints Guillaume Bacuvier To Head Up Its Worldpanel Division

Published on Sep 22 2021 8:19 AM in A-Brands tagged: Retail / Kantar / Guillaume Bacuvier / Worldpanel

Kantar Appoints Guillaume Bacuvier To Head Up Its Worldpanel Division

Research and consulting firm Kantar has announced the appointment of Guillaume Bacuvier as the global chief executive of its Worldpanel division, with former CEO Josep Montserrat assuming the role of chairman.

Prior to joining Kantar, Bacuvier served as the chief executive of Dunnhumby, leading the commercial and technological transformation of the business during a four-year tenure.

He also previously worked at Google for a ten-year period, holding a number of leadership roles, including vice-president, advertising solutions for the EMEA region, as well as boasting previous roles with Booz Allen Hamilton and Orange.

Technology And Data Analytics

“Worldpanel's next stage of growth will be strongly marked by technology and advanced data analytics, and in this sense, expertise and Guillaume's experience will be an invaluable asset," commented Ian Griffiths, deputy CEO and CFO of Kantar.

"He has extensive international CEO experience and major technological references, in addition to in-depth knowledge of consumer behaviour and the distribution and media landscape. He also brings a strong track record in managing the transformation of a data company, and he maintains excellent relationships with retailers and consumer brands around the world."

Change Of Leadership

Monserrat has led Kantar's Worldpanel business since 2007, having first joined the company in 1994. As part of his role, he was responsible for the expansion of the group to nearly 50 countries around the world, and the development of a panel of more than 1.5 million shoppers worldwide.

Advertisement

"Under his leadership, the Worldpanel team worked tirelessly to keep customers informed of the unprecedented changes in consumer behaviour," Griffiths said.

"The data and insights generated by Josep and his team literally helped supermarkets stock their shelves during the pandemic. We would like to thank Josep for everything he has brought to Kantar so far, and we look forward to seeing him exercise his leadership in his new role. "

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition Of Action Issues Progress Report

Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition Of Action Issues Progress Report
UK Shoppers Start to Return To Shopping 'Little And Often', Says NielsenIQ

UK Shoppers Start to Return To Shopping 'Little And Often', Says NielsenIQ
Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD

Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD
Profit Falls At Morrisons, But Bidding War Overshadows H1 Results

Profit Falls At Morrisons, But Bidding War Overshadows H1 Results
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

General Mills Beats Sales Estimates In First Quarter Wed, 22 Sep 2021

General Mills Beats Sales Estimates In First Quarter
Blue Bottle Coffee Commits To Carbon Neutrality By 2024 Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Blue Bottle Coffee Commits To Carbon Neutrality By 2024
Barry Callebaut Adds New Members To Its Executive Committee Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Barry Callebaut Adds New Members To Its Executive Committee
IFFN Announces Round Table Discussion At Anuga 2021 Wed, 22 Sep 2021

IFFN Announces Round Table Discussion At Anuga 2021
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN