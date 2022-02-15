Kerry Acquires German Biotechnology Company c-LEcta

Kerry Group plc has announced that it has acquired 92% of the issued share capital of c-LEcta GmbH for €137 million.

The Leipzig-based company specialises in precision fermentation, optimised bioprocessing and biotransformation for high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients.

It employs more than 100 people and has established itself as an innovator in disruptive new sciences for the pharmaceutical market, with a strong pipeline of functional bioactive technologies across food, beverage and other consumer markets.

Accelerate Innovation Capabilities

The acquisition will accelerate Kerry’s innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bioprocess development.

Kerry’s market reach across food and pharma markets, combined with its deep enzyme applications expertise and integrated ingredient technology design, will enable and accelerate the growth potential of c-LEcta’s strong portfolio and technology capabilities, the company noted.

It will also support Kerry’s commitment to invest in the development of innovative sustainable technologies, which will be at the heart of future sustainable food and health systems.

Acquisition Of Enmex

The announcement follows Kerry's acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Enmex S.A. de C.V. on 14 December 2021 for €62 million.

Enmex is a Mexico-based enzyme manufacturer, supplying multiple bioprocess solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets.

It offers a complementary enzyme portfolio and a strong manufacturing infrastructure, which will extend Kerry’s fermentation and enzyme manufacturing capabilities into Latin America.

