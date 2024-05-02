52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kerry Group Sees Volume Growth In First Quarter

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kerry Group Sees Volume Growth In First Quarter

Kerry Group has reported a 'good start to the year' with group volumes up 1.9% in the first quarter of its financial year.

The company's Taste & Nutrition business saw volume growth of 3.1%, while Dairy Ireland reported a 70bps increase in EBITDA margin, the company noted.

Group EBITDA margin increased by 140bps driven by cost efficiencies, portfolio developments and the effect of pricing, Kerry Group added.

The overall revenue dropped 9.9% during the quarter, impacted by various factors, including pricing deflation and unfavourable currency translations.

Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer stated, “We are pleased to report a good start to the year given market dynamics. Taste & Nutrition achieved good volume growth driven by a strong performance within our foodservice channel and we delivered strong margin expansion in the period reflecting the continued development and evolution of our business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Performance

Despite muted consumer demand in several markets, the Taste & Nutrition unit saw good performance during the quarter.

Foodservice continued its momentum with volume growth of 8.6%, supported by menu enhancement activity, seasonal products and back-of-house solutions, while the retail channel returned to overall growth.

Quarterly performance was also driven by snacks, meals, meat and beverages, with the company's recent innovations in healthier, more nutritious products performing well.

The Americas Region returned to volume growth of 3.6% during the quarter, while Europe registered a 1.4% decline against strong comparatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy Ireland reported EBITDA growth on the back of pricing effects, while volumes declined 3.0% during the quarter.

The division witnessed good growth in Dairy Consumer Products, which was more than offset by the impact of market supply conditions in Dairy Ingredients.

Outlook

Kerry Group believes it is 'well positioned' for volume growth and good margin expansion with a good innovation pipeline.

The group added that aims to continue to develop its business and portfolio in line with its strategic priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scanlon added, “Consumer market dynamics remain similar to those outlined in our full-year results. As part of our capital allocation framework as previously indicated, we are announcing a new share buyback programme, and the expected net earnings per share accretion has been reflected in our updated guidance range.”

The group has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to 5.5% to 8.5% growth in constant currency from its previous range of 5% to 8%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kellanova Posts Upbeat Q1 Results Amid Steady Demand
Kellanova Posts Upbeat Q1 Results Amid Steady Demand
2
A-Brands

Why Personal Nutrition Presents A Major Opportunity For Retailers
Why Personal Nutrition Presents A Major Opportunity For Retailers
3
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Appoints Noelle O'Mara As Executive Vice President
Conagra Brands Appoints Noelle O'Mara As Executive Vice President
4
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Lifts Annual Profit View On US, China Demand Recovery
Est&eacute;e Lauder Lifts Annual Profit View On US, China Demand Recovery

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com