Keurig Dr Pepper Names Sudhanshu Priyadarshi As Finance Chief

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as its new chief financial officer, effective 14 November 2022.

He will report to the company's chief executive officer Ozan Dokmecioglu and lead its finance and information technology divisions.

Dokmecioglu welcomed Priyadarshi to the team and said, "Sudhanshu's impressive financial management experience at leading companies, combined with his strategic and operational savvy, makes him the ideal executive for this critical role.

"He will be a strategic partner to our team, as we deliver against our commitments, scale our business for growth and continue to successfully navigate the complex macro environment."

A 'Seasoned' Executive

Priyadarshi is a seasoned finance, strategy and operations executive, with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the food and beverage, retail, pharmaceutical and logistics industries.

Most recently, he served as the CFO of Vista Outdoor Inc., responsible for all financial management and strategic planning for the sporting and outdoor goods company.

Commenting on his appointment, Priyadarshi said, "I look forward to working closely with Ozan and the entire executive team to continue driving organic growth while pursuing opportunities to deliver above-plan value creation through strategic allocation of KDP's industry-leading free cash flow generation."

Priyadarshi began his career at PepsiCo, where he spent 14 years in financial and corporate strategy roles, including as CFO of Global R&D & PepsiCo Global Nutrition Platforms.

He then moved to the pharmaceutical company Cipla as its global chief operating officer, where he led 14,000 employees in 80 countries and successfully executed more than 20 M&A transactions.

His next role was at Walmart as vice president of finance and strategy for its general merchandise and softlines division.

He then became the vice president of finance for its US e-commerce business.

Priyadarshi left Walmart to join logistics solutions provider Flexport as its chief financial officer.

