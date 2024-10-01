52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

E-Commerce

South Korea's Shinsegae To Set Up Joint Venture With Alibaba International

Colruyt Group Launches New Webshop For 'Refined Drinks'

Belgian retailer Colruyt has launched Boir - a new webshop that offers a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse

Black Friday sales in the US increased 3.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

