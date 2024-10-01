E-Commerce
Colruyt Group Launches New Webshop For 'Refined Drinks'
Belgian retailer Colruyt has launched Boir - a new webshop that offers a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse
Black Friday sales in the US increased 3.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com