Kimberly-Clark Achieves 40% Reduction In Scope 1 And 2 Emissions

Personal care group Kimberly-Clark Corporation has reduced operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by nearly 41% as of the end of 2021 compared with the base year 2015.

The company shared the data in its recently published annual sustainability report.

For Scope 3 GHG emissions, the group achieved a 6.3% reduction from base year 2015.

The group noted that it aims to address the social and environmental challenges of the next decade with plans to improve the lives and well-being of one billion people in underserved communities around the world and reducing its environmental footprint.

Annual Sustainability Report

Kimberly-Clark and its brands continued to deliver towards the goal to improve well-being across the planet through programmes such as Toilets Change Lives, No Baby Unhugged, and the Kotex She Can initiative, as well as through partnerships with NGOs including Water For People, WaterAid, and Plan International.

In 2021, around 87% of tissue fibre use across Kimberly-Clark's product portfolio came from eco-friendly resources. In this period, the company increased the procurement of Forest Stewardship Council-certified virgin wood fibre as well as recycled fibre for its tissue products.

The Andrex maker also reported on its progress in finding more sustainable, commercially viable, and scalable alternatives to fossil fuel-based plastics.

In 2021, the company doubled the percentage of recycled content in its plastic packaging, and further increased the amount of packaging that is reusable, recyclable, or compostable to nearly 84% at a global level.

The group achieved a 34% reduction of water consumption in water-stressed regions against its 2015 baseline, of which 1.4% occurred in the last year.

Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO, Kimberly-Clark, said, "We will continue to drive positive impact as we create long-term value for our shareholders. That's how we deliver Better Care for a Better World."

