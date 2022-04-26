Kimberly-Clark Posts First-Quarter Sales Of $5.1bn

Hygiene products producer Kimberly-Clark has reported a 7% year-on-year increase in net sales to $5.1 billion (€4.8 billion) in the first quarter of its financial year.

Organic sales increased 10% as net selling prices rose 6%, volumes grew 2%, and product mix increased sales by 2 points, the company noted.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, said, "I'm pleased with our team's continued excellent execution during this volatile and highly inflationary environment. We delivered double-digit organic sales growth with strong increases across all our segments in the first quarter."

"Our growth strategy is working and we're continuing to invest in our business. Additionally, we continue to take the necessary actions to mitigate macro headwinds and remain committed to improving our margins over time."

First-Quarter Highlights

In North America, organic sales increased 13% in consumer products category, while K-C Professional posted 5% growth.

Outside North America, organic sales rose 10% in developing and emerging markets and 8% in developed markets.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to $629 million during the quarter, compared with $804 million in the same period last year.

The company's perfromance was impacted by $470 million of higher input costs, driven by pulp and polymer-based materials, distribution, and energy costs.

Higher costs from increased marketing and research, as well as general expense and the impact of unfavourable foreign currency transaction effects reduced operating profit in the quarter, the company added.

However, Kimberly-Clark benefited from organic sales growth, $50 million of cost savings from the company's FORCE (Focused On Reducing Costs Everywhere) programme, and lower other manufacturing costs.

Segment Breakdown

The company's personal care segment generated first-quarter sales of $2.7 billion, marking an increase of 11%.

Net selling prices increased 8%, volumes grew 3%, and product mix improved 3 points.

Its consumer tissue business saw sales of $1.6 billion, representing an increase of 4%.

Net selling prices increased sales by 5% and volumes rose 2 points.

The division's first quarter operating profit dropped 36% to $171 million, impacted by input cost inflation and higher marketing, research, and general spending.

Lastly, K-C Professional saw first-quarter sales of $0.8 billion, up by 4% compared to the same period last year.

Net selling prices rose 4% and product mix increased sales by approximately 1 point.

First quarter operating profit of $90 million decreased 29%, impacted by input cost inflation and higher marketing, research, and general spending.

2022 Outlook

Kimberly-Clark raised its full-year 2022 organic sales growth outlook to 4% to 6%, from its previous guidance of 3% to 4%.

Operating profit outlook has been adjusted for the net benefit from the acquisition of controlling interest in Thinx, which operates in the reusable period and incontinence underwear category.

The company expects higher organic sales to benefit operating profit.

Key cost inputs are expected to rise from $1.1 to $1.3 billion (previous estimate was $750 to $900 million), impacting the company's profits.

Costs are projected to increase or remain elevated for most inputs, including polymer-based materials and pulp as well as distribution and energy.

