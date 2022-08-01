Kimberly-Clark Appoints New Chief Digital And Technology Officer

Personal care group Kimberly-Clark has announced the appointment of Zack Hicks as its chief digital and technology officer.

Hicks' appointment in the newly created role is part of Kimberly-Clark's efforts to focus on digital technology in building brands and creating differentiated capability for the company.

About Zack Hicks

Hicks joins the company after 26 years at Toyota Motors North America and Toyota Motor Sales, USA, where he held numerous positions.

Most recently, Hicks served as the CEO of Toyota Connected, a startup operating as the company's data science hub connecting vehicles, customers, and businesses through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Hicks also served as chief digital officer of Toyota Motors North America, leading the company's digital transformation and mobility efforts, including in-vehicle multimedia systems, vehicle connectivity, cloud, electrification, and autonomous driving technologies.

Hicks led the North American and European development of in-vehicle multimedia at Toyota, including hardware, software, and cloud to achieve best-in-class user experience.

He also patented breakthroughs in digital solutions, including an industry-leading big data platform to deliver predictive analytics and relevant retail services.

"Kimberly-Clark has a clear vision for leveraging technology to drive growth," Hicks said and added, "I'm excited to work with the team to bring together strong capability and next-generation technology solutions to help the company continue to win today and position us well for the future."

Kimberly-Clark CEO Comment

"Zack brings to Kimberly-Clark significant experience in technology innovation, operations and team leadership," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO, Kimberly-Clark.

"He's the right leader to help us leverage the full potential of technology to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy for long-term value creation."

Kimberly-Clark operates in more than 175 countries globally.

Its portfolio of brands, include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Vivam, and WypAll.

