Kimberly-Clark Professional Appoints New President

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has announced the appointment of Ehab Abou-Oaf as the president of Kimberly-Clark Professional, effective 1 January 2022.

Currently, he serves as the managing director of Kimberly-Clark's Middle East and Africa business.

An Experienced Professional

Abou-Oaf is an experienced professional, who spent nineteen years with Mars, Inc in several senior management roles before joining Kimberly-Clark.

During his stint with Mars, he held the position of the president of Mars Wrigley Confectionery for Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, and was based in Singapore.

Before joining Mars, he spent ten years with Procter & Gamble in packaging, product development, and marketing roles.

Abou-Oaf brings extensive international experience, having worked in Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Japan, Egypt, and China.

Earlier this year, Kimberly-Clark announced the appointment of Paula Ramos as its chief strategy officer, responsible for the company's enterprise strategy.

'Proven Track Record Of Leadership'

Commenting on his appointment, Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu, said, “Since joining Kimberly-Clark, Ehab has strengthened our business in the Middle East and Africa, establishing new routes to market and growing our market share across multiple categories in developing markets, including Nigeria and South Africa.

“Further, he has established an exceptional team in the region, and I'm confident that he will bring the same proven track record of leadership to our K-C Professional business.”

In October, the company reported sales worth $5.0 billion (€4.3 billion) in the third quarter of its financial year, up 7% compared to the same period in 2020.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.