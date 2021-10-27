ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kraft Heinz Raises Core Profit Forecast On Higher Prices

Published on Oct 27 2021 1:03 PM in A-Brands tagged: Food / Sales / Kraft Heinz / profit

Kraft Heinz Raises Core Profit Forecast On Higher Prices

Kraft Heinz Co raised its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Jell-O maker benefits from increased pricing and sustained demand for its packaged food even as COVID-19 curbs ease.

Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup Co, Conagra Brands Inc and Unilever PLC, has been raising product prices in recent months to offset heightened inflation caused by raw material and labor shortages due to the pandemic.

It has further benefited from steady at-home dining trends that emerged during the pandemic despite the reopening of dine-in restaurants and bars.

The ketchup maker said it expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to be over $6.2 billion, above its previous estimate of at least $6.1 billion.

Quarterly Report

Net sales in the third quarter fell to $6.32 billion for the Jell-O maker from $6.44 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $6.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

However, organic net sales increased 1.3% versus the prior year period and 7.6% versus the comparable 2019 period.

Excluding items, the packaged foods maker earned 65 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 58 cents.

Net income increased 23.2% to $736 million, primarily driven by a $300 million non-cash goodwill impairment loss in the prior year period related to the Cheese Transaction, a lower effective tax rate versus the prior year period, and favorable changes in other expenses.

Advertisement

Adjusted EBITDA declined by 11.3% to $1.5 billion during the quarter and increased by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

The company recently completed the acquisition of Assan Foods, announced in June of this year, from privately held Turkish conglomerate Kibar Holding. Assan Foods, a sauces-focused business with manufacturing facilities in Balikesir and Izmir, has been a certified Kraft Heinz production partner since 2019.

Quotes by TradingView

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Hindustan Unilever Delivers Strong Performance In Second Quarter

Hindustan Unilever Delivers Strong Performance In Second Quarter
Nestlé Raises Full-Year Expectations, As Price Increases Mitigate Inflation

Nestlé Raises Full-Year Expectations, As Price Increases Mitigate Inflation
Nordic Organic Food Fair And Eco Life Scandinavia Return To Malmö Next Month

Nordic Organic Food Fair And Eco Life Scandinavia Return To Malmö Next Month
IGD Unveils New Workstream For Environment Labelling

IGD Unveils New Workstream For Environment Labelling
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Coca-Cola Lifts Profit Forecast As Soda Demand Rises Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Coca-Cola Lifts Profit Forecast As Soda Demand Rises
Kerry Group Sees Volumes Up 6.6%, Citing 'Good Growth' In Retail Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Kerry Group Sees Volumes Up 6.6%, Citing 'Good Growth' In Retail
Kimberly-Clark Posts 7% Growth In Sales In Third Quarter Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Kimberly-Clark Posts 7% Growth In Sales In Third Quarter
Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN