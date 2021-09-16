ESM Magazine

La Doria: Natural Quality And Italian Tradition

Published on Sep 16 2021 1:06 PM in A-Brands tagged: Italy / legumes / Juices / La Doria / Canned Food / Pasta Sauce

La Doria: Natural Quality And Italian Tradition

La Doria is a family company founded in 1954 in Angri, the historical heart of the Italian tomato processing area.

It is is a major supplier for mass-market retailers both in Italy and abroad and is specialises in the private labels sector, or the supermarkets' brands.

Approximately 95% of La Doria sales are generated via this channel through longstanding partnerships with several retailers worldwide.

The group also sells products under the La Doria brand, La Romanella (for value products), Althea, Bella Parma (for pasta sauces), and other major Italian and leading international brands (co-packing).

Significant family involvement, absolute commitment to quality and tradition, and attention to natural and healthy food typical of the Mediterranean diet are the fundamental elements of La Doria's success.

La Doria only uses real Italian tomatoes for an unparalleled sweetness and texture unique to the best home-grown tomatoes.

La Doria is also a longstanding producer of pulses and fruit juices. To ensure an authentic taste, the company carries out stringent product selection at the origin.

High-quality fruit and vegetables are packed according to natural conservation methods to leave the taste and nutrition intact.

Today the company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, is one of Europe's leading producers of peeled and chopped tomatoes and preserved pulses in the retail segment, as well as a major producer of pasta sauces in the private label segment.

It is also a leading producer of fruit juices and beverages.

All its products reflect the company's passion for its work and the desire to promote the best of Italian traditions and stand out in terms of quality and excellence.

For more information, visit www.gruppoladoria.it.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

