Late Red Bull Owner Received 'Record' Dividend Earlier This Year

Austrian entrepreneur Dietrich Mateschitz, the Red Bull founder who died last month, was paid a record dividend by the company earlier this year, according to reports.

Bloomberg and Dossier report that Mateschitz, who founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984 before launching the brand in Austria three years later, received €866 million from the company, around 28% higher than the previous year.

The dividend was comprised of close to half the group's annual profit of €757 million, half of €500 million from retained earnings, and a special payment of €250 million, Bloomberg and Dossier said.

At the time of his death, Mateschitz held 49% of Red Bull, a share that has now passed to his son, Marc Mateschitz.

According to Dossier, Dietrich Mateschitz was released from his obligations with the business in 2021.

Red Bull reported a net sales increase of 37% last year, according to reports.

Read More: Trio To Lead Energy-Drinks Giant Red Bull After Co-Founder's Death

Austria's Richest Man

Mateschitz died in October at the age of 78, having developed not only the world's most successful energy drink brand, but also translating its success into the world of sport, with the Red Bull Formula 1 racing team, Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg football teams and other interests.

At the time of his death, he was Austria's richest man, which an estimated net worth of around $27.4 billion according to Forbes.

Red Bull currently employs more than 13,000 people around the world, selling close to 10 billion cans per year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.