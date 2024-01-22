Mars Opens Snacking Research And Development Hub In Chicago

Confectionery giant Mars has opened a new snacking research and development hub at its Goose Island campus in Chicago.

The new 44,000-square-foot hub is one of the seven global innovation centres operated by Mars around the world, the company noted.

The company has invested $42 million (€38.6 million) in this facility dedicated to chocolate and nut testing, research and innovation.

Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking said, "This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the epicentre for the kind of groundbreaking research and development that will shape the snacking category for generations to come. Innovation has been at the heart of our success for over 100 years, and this significant investment reaffirms our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

"With an assembly of trailblazing associates, pioneering partnerships that ignite our creativity and unparalleled technology at our fingertips, we will continue to push boundaries in our relentless pursuit of delivering extraordinary experiences for our consumers around the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

New Product Development

The facility will allow its associates in Chicago to create and refine new products for the snacking portfolio before they are scaled at large around the globe.

It will centralise innovation components under one roof while also serving as a testing ground for future-focused, sustainable ingredients, Mars added.

The new hub will also feature a dedicated nut facility to enable next-generation testing, evaluation and application of peanuts and tree nuts within Mars products, such as Snickers, M&M'S and KIND.

The facility, powered with 100% renewable energy, is fossil-fuel-free and covered by renewable energy credits from Mars' wind farm in Ford Ridge, Illinois.

The new hub joins Mars' network of existing global innovation sites in Chicago, Illinois; Guangzhou, China; Huariou, China; Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; and Slough, United Kingdom.