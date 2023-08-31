Mars Wrigley Appoints Chief Customer Officer For European Markets

Mars Wrigley has announced the appointment of Stéphanie Domange as the chief customer officer for its businesses in Europe, Central Eurasia, Belarus, and Turkey.

Domange previously held the role of general manager at Mars Wrigley France, as well as previously heading up Mars Food in France.

In the newly-created role, Domange will manage customer relations for the region, Mars Wrigley said in a statement, as well as have responsibility for developing category, commercial and digital strategy.

'In-Depth Knowledge'

Commenting on her appointment, Marc Carena, regional president Mars Wrigley Europe, Central Eurasia, Belarus, Turkey, said, "Stéphanie’s in-depth knowledge of the Group and her solid customer expertise are real assets to enable Mars Wrigley to achieve its ambitions in Europe.

"I am delighted to work with Stéphanie to strengthen the development of our client strategy."

The group, which boasts brands such as M&Ms, Snickers, Twix and Skittles in its portfolio, described her as an 'outstanding leader', with 'extensive experience within the Mars Group.

'Changing Expectations And Needs'

"For nearly twenty years, I have enjoyed learning alongside colleagues about the changing expectations and needs of both our retail customers and our consumers," Domange commented.

"In this new role, I intend to develop and consolidate a pan-European customer strategy by creating innovative growth levers, to actively pursue our development of the category and achieve our sustainable growth ambitions."

A graduate of ISEG, Stéphanie began her career in 1998 in the United Arab Emirates, then joined the Marie group in 1999. In 2004, she joined Wrigley, which in turn became Mars Wrigley.