ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Mars To Achieve Water Balance In Five Mexican Sites By 2025

Published on Aug 31 2021 7:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Sustainability / Whiskas / Mars / water / Snickers / M&amp;Ms / Pedigree / water stress

Mars To Achieve Water Balance In Five Mexican Sites By 2025

Mars, Incorporated is accelerating action to mitigate its impact on water availability in stressed watersheds, with a new commitment to achieve water balance at five manufacturing sites in Mexico facing the greatest water-stress challenges by 2025.

By achieving water balance, the group will ensure every litre of water used at a site is matched through the treatment and reuse of wastewater, and by engaging in collaborative water projects that reduce water stress by making more water available in the watershed.

Water Stress

More than 2 billion people currently live in water-stressed countries, with experts predicting that the condition will affect over half of the world’s population by 2050 if no action is taken now.

Recognising the critical need for immediate action, Mars has identified five sites in Mexico that are most in need of urgent action to address shared water challenges.

These manufacturing operations are responsible for creating products for household brands including Pedigree, Whiskas, Snickers, and M&Ms.

Grant Reid, CEO of Mars, said, "Across the world, water availability is at a crisis point, and it’s being exacerbated by the effects of climate change. It’s clear we all have a critical part to play in mitigating our impact on water supplies, and to protect the health of global communities."

"At Mars, this includes working to eliminate unsustainable water use across our entire value chain and taking action to ensure we mitigate the impact of our operations on high water-stressed regions. Collaboration will be key and we’ll work with partners and local communities to deliver meaningful impact," added Reid.

Sustainable Solutions

Mars will also be introducing advanced water-stewardship programmes to improve water efficiency, achieve water circularity by ensuring treated wastewater is discharged in a way that reduces stress in watersheds, and working collaboratively to balance remaining residual water use through projects that address water stress in the site’s catchment.

Advertisement

The business has plans to expand these programmes to an additional six manufacturing sites in Asia and Africa in the near future.

Elsewhere, Mars has joined the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate’s Water Resilience Coalition (WRC), alongside over 30 global businesses to drive progress against the global water crisis.

The coalition aims to increase investments in innovative solutions to the water-climate crisis and encourage collective action to build water resilience in water-stressed regions.

This builds on Mars’ existing work with the CEO Water Mandate since 2015 to advance progress towards SDG6 (Clean Water & Sanitation).

As part of joining the Water Resilience Coalition, Mars will be partnering with other businesses on the Charco Bendito water stewardship programme in central Mexico, which will restore land along waterways critical to water regeneration by harnessing collaborative corporate action, the company added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change

Tesco And WWF Launch Scheme To Tackle Climate Change
Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain
Rainforest Alliance Increased Global Reach In 2020, Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Rainforest Alliance Increased Global Reach In 2020, Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Lidl Belgium Introduces 'Eco-Score' Label

Lidl Belgium Introduces 'Eco-Score' Label
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Arla Raises Guidance After Strong Demand For Dairy In First Half
Kraft Heinz Says Office Workers Will Need To Be Fully Vaccinated Mon, 30 Aug 2021

Kraft Heinz Says Office Workers Will Need To Be Fully Vaccinated
Hain Celestial CEO Confident Of Strong Year Ahead Following 'Robust' Results Fri, 27 Aug 2021

Hain Celestial CEO Confident Of Strong Year Ahead Following 'Robust' Results
San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy Fri, 27 Aug 2021

San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN