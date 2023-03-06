Matterhorn No More For Chocolate Brand Toblerone

Mondelēz International's famous Toblerone bar will no longer be permitted to use an image of the Matterhorn mountain, in Switzerland, on its packaging, as it no longer meets Swiss regulations on the use of national symbols.

According to news reports, the confectionery firm will instead use an image of a 'generic mountain peak' on the chocolate brand's packaging.

Rules On 'Swiss' Products

Regulations on the 'Swissness' of products, particularly in food, have been in place since 2017, and require that dairy products be entirely made in Switzerland in order to be able to use national symbols.

In terms of other food products, at least 80% of the ingredients must come from Switzerland.

Mondelēz recently moved part of the production of Toblerone bars to Bratislava, Slovakia, means that the company no longer meet the requirements to use the Matterhorn on their packaging.

"From the end of 2023, we'll add a limited Toblerone production in Slovakia," a Mondelēz spokesperson told local media last June, when asked about the move.

Read More: Toblerone Loses Swiss Exclusivity As Production Shifts To Slovakia

History Of Toblerone

Toblerone bars were first sold in Bern, Switzerland, in 1908 and have featured the Matterhorn on their packaging since 1970 – prior to that, the packaging featured an eagle, and later a bear.

The caption 'of Switzerland' will also disappear from the packaging, to be replaced with the message 'established in Switzerland'.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.