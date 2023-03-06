52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Matterhorn No More For Chocolate Brand Toblerone

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Mondelēz International's famous Toblerone bar will no longer be permitted to use an image of the Matterhorn mountain, in Switzerland, on its packaging, as it no longer meets Swiss regulations on the use of national symbols.

According to news reports, the confectionery firm will instead use an image of a 'generic mountain peak' on the chocolate brand's packaging.

Rules On 'Swiss' Products

Regulations on the 'Swissness' of products, particularly in food, have been in place since 2017, and require that dairy products be entirely made in Switzerland in order to be able to use national symbols.

In terms of other food products, at least 80% of the ingredients must come from Switzerland.

Mondelēz recently moved part of the production of Toblerone bars to Bratislava, Slovakia, means that the company no longer meet the requirements to use the Matterhorn on their packaging.

"From the end of 2023, we'll add a limited Toblerone production in Slovakia," a Mondelēz spokesperson told local media last June, when asked about the move.

Read More: Toblerone Loses Swiss Exclusivity As Production Shifts To Slovakia

History Of Toblerone

Toblerone bars were first sold in Bern, Switzerland, in 1908 and have featured the Matterhorn on their packaging since 1970 – prior to that, the packaging featured an eagle, and later a bear.

The caption 'of Switzerland' will also disappear from the packaging, to be replaced with the message 'established in Switzerland'.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Altria To Buy E-Cigarette Startup NJOY For $2.8 bn, Exit Juul Investment
2
A-Brands

Mars Teams Up With Conjure To Bring Ice Cream Direct To Consumers
3
A-Brands

Bakery Giant Aryzta Sees Revenue Up By A Quarter
4
A-Brands

Costa Coffee Raises UK Staff Pay For Third Time In A Year
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com