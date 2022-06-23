Subscribe Login
Toblerone Loses Swiss Exclusivity As Production Shifts To Slovakia

Toblerone maker Mondelēz will shift some production of its iconic triangular chocolate bars to Slovakia from Switzerland at the end of next year, citing strong growth and the need to boost capacity.

"From the end of 2023, we'll add a limited Toblerone production in Slovakia," Mondelēz spokeswoman Livia Kolmitz said in an emailed statement on Thursday, confirming a report by Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Food companies are facing high cost inflation, but Kolmitz did not connect the move to cost pressures, instead citing strong growth which also meant the firm would be increasing capacity at its Swiss production site in Bern.

Toblerone was first launched in 1908 and has been exclusively produced in Switzerland since the early 1990s.

Its packaging features the famous Swiss Matterhorn mountain and advertises 'Swiss milk chocolate'.

Under strict Swiss labelling rules, chocolate made abroad cannot be called 'Swiss', but Kolmitz declined to comment on whether Toblerone would be changing its packaging.

In May of this year, Mondelēz International announced that it is to sell its chewing gum business, including brands Trident and Dentyne, in developed markets, as well as its Halls cough drop brand, as the company plans to focus on chocolates and snacks.

Recently, the confectionery giant announced plans to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion (€2.75 billion) to expand its global snack bar business. The Cadbury maker said it will also pay additional amounts to the sellers depending upon its earnings from Clif Bar.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

