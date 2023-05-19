McCormick Names Malcolm Swift As New Executive Vice President

Spice maker McCormick & Company has announced that Malcolm Swift, the president of its global flavour solutions and chief administrative officer (CAO), will retire at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Post retirement, he will immediately transition to a new role as executive vice president of the company.

He will continue to serve on the management committee, the company's highest leadership team, where he has served since 2014.

Swift joined McCormick as vice president EMEA consumer division in 2005 and was subsequently promoted to president EMEA in 2008, and president of global industrial division (now global flavour solutions) and International Business in 2015.

He continued to oversee global flavour solutions and McCormick international businesses until 2020 but retained responsibility for EMEA through the pandemic.

In his most recent role, he led global flavour solution's strategy council and supervised global functions, including communications, marketing, quality, IT, research and development, business transformation, and global enablement.

Swift also shouldered the responsibility for corporate strategy and development from 2020 through March of 2022.

During his tenure, sales of the company more than doubled from $2.6 billion (€2.4 billion) in 2005 to over $6 billion (€5.5 billion) in 2022.

'Dedication And Passion'

"Malcolm and I have worked closely together for the past 16 years, and I am extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish as partners and leaders for this great company," said Lawrence E Kurzius, chairman and CEO of McCormick.

"Our commitment to driving growth and delivering top tier financial performance while transforming McCormick into a global flavour leader was remarkable. I'd like to personally thank him for his friendship, dedication, and passion and I wish him well in his retirement," he added.

