Mondelēz International Inaugurates Biscuit and Baked Snacks Lab In Singapore

Mondelēz International, Inc. has inaugurated its regional biscuit and baked snacks lab and innovation kitchen in Singapore.

The initiative highlights Mondelēz' commitment to innovation and product development across Southeast Asia and Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Chan Ih-Ming, executive vice president of Singapore Economic Development Board inaugurated the facility, the confectionery giant added.

The lab and innovation kitchen will serve as a 'strategic centre of excellence and regional hub', driving creative development and innovation in the biscuits and baked snacks category, according to Mondelēz.

The company has invested more than US$5 million (€4.6 million) in the facility, which will expand the capabilities of the company’s existing Singapore Technical Centre, established in 2006.

In 2018, Mondelēz expanded the facility to focus on innovation and product development in the gum and candy category.

Food Innovation

Deepak Iyer, executive vice president and president of AMEA at Mondelēz International, commented, “At Mondelēz International, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of food innovation and product development.

"Through collaborative efforts, we aim to create a dynamic space where creative ideas can flourish and contribute to the development of new innovative products for our consumers.”

The facility will enable Mondelēz to develop products that encourage portion balance and mindful indulgence while exploring flavour innovation and different product formats.

The Singapore Technical Centre houses expertise and technical capabilities in product development, packaging, process technology development, consumer science, analytical science, ingredient research, and scientific and regulatory affairs.

The latest expansion will help build on existing skillsets, upskill existing talent, and evolve employee capabilities to drive deeper consumer-driven innovation and advance operational effectiveness.