Mondelēz Names New President For Northern European Business

Confectionery giant Mondelēz International has announced the appointment of company veteran Jay Cooper as the president of its Northern Europe business.

In this role, Cooper will be responsible for the company’s businesses in the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Mondelēz manufactures and sells various brands, including Cadbury, Oreo, Maynards Bassetts, Ritz, belVita, Freia and Maribou, in these countries.

Consistent Track Record

Cooper brings a consistent track record of commercial performance, and has been instrumental in building the company’s marketing capabilities, delivering ‘top-tier’ marketing activity, and producing ‘best-in-class’ digital and social marketing, Mondelēz noted.

He has been a part of Mondelēz International for twenty years, leading the company’s biscuit, chocolate, and confectionery businesses in the US as well as internationally.

Most recently, he served as the senior vice-president of growth for North America.

Commenting on his new role, Cooper said, “I’m delighted to lead one of Northern Europe’s largest, most admired companies, home to iconic brands including Cadbury, Oreo, Marabou and Freia.

“The business continues to deliver strong growth year-on-year, investing in our operations, colleagues and best-loved brands. I’m looking forward to building on this success, responding to changing customer expectations in a dynamic policy environment.”

Cooper replaces Clive Jones, who is taking on a new role within the business as president of Central Europe, EU Central sales and global licensing.

Jones will be responsible for Mondelēz International’s businesses in Central Europe, spanning more than 20 markets.

