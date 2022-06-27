Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mondelēz To Reopen War-Damaged Potato-Chip Plant In Ukraine

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Mondelēz International plans to reopen a potato-chip plant on the outskirts of Kyiv, which was closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman said.

The Oreo cookie maker will continue making repairs on the factory, which sustained serious damage in March, as it resumes production, she said in an email.

The plant, in Vyshhorod, makes the local brand of potato chip called Lyuks. Mondelēz's biscuit factory in Trostyanets, in the eastern region of Ukraine, remains closed after it suffered "significant damage."

Impact On Performance

Chicago-based Mondelēz International flagged in earnings releases that the impact of the war in Ukraine war on global commodities including wheat and oil will dent its annual profits by 3 cents per share and reduce its sales by $200 million.

The company, which owns the Cadbury brand, said it recorded $75 million in property, plant and equipment impairments from the war.

Facing pressure to exit Russia, the maker of Milka chocolates scaled back 'non-essential operations' in the country in early March. At the time, it said that it would scale back "non-essential activities" there while helping maintain food supply.

Last week, Mondelēz International Inc announced plans to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion (€2.75 billion) to expand its global snack bar business. It marks the ninth deal since 2018 as Mondelēz works towards reshaping its portfolio for higher long-term growth. It recently announced plans to sell its chewing gum business.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

PZ Cussons Expects 3% Revenue Growth In Full-Year
2
A-Brands

Juul Ban Could Allow Altria To Explore E-cigarette Options, Analysts Say
3
A-Brands

The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day Three Review
4
A-Brands

Toblerone Loses Swiss Exclusivity As Production Shifts To Slovakia
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com