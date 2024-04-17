Südzucker Expects Profits To Decline In First Quarter

European sugar refiner Südzucker has forecast a 'significant decline' in profits in the first quarter after a slow start to its 2024/25 financial year.

Südzucker expects group revenues of €10.0 to €10.5 billion for the financial year 2024/25, with EBITDA ranging between €900 million - €1 billion and operating group earnings of €500 – €600 million.

The company attributed the decline in earnings to higher production costs from the 2023 campaign in the sugar segment.

Südzucker added that the economic and financial impact of some recent temporary exceptional situations is difficult to assess.

These include uncertainty due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, agricultural imports from Ukraine and the effects of the war that erupted in the Middle East last October.

Dividend

The executive board of Südzucker AG has proposed a dividend of €0.90 (2022/23: 0.70) per share for the 2023/24 financial year to the annual general meeting.

The supervisory board meeting is scheduled for 15 May 2024 and the annual general meeting is to take place on 18 July 2024.

Südzucker generated group revenues of €10.3 billion in its 2023/24 financial year ended 29 February 2024, according to preliminary figures.

EBITDA increased to €1.3 billion, within the forecast range of €1.3 to €1.4 billion, while consolidated operating result increased to around €950 million.

Südzucker will publish its annual report for its 2023/24 financial year, including a detailed forecast for the 2024/25 financial year on 16 May 2024.

In January of this year, the company upheld its outlook for the financial year 2023/24 and added that it expects consolidated group revenue to range between €10.0 and €10.5 billion.

In the first nine months, it witnessed group revenue growth of around 10%, to €7.8 billion from €7.1 billion in the previous year.