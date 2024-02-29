52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Monster Beverage Misses Revenue Estimates As Higher Prices Pinch Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Monster Beverage Misses Revenue Estimates As Higher Prices Pinch Demand

Monster Beverage missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as budget-conscious consumers turned wary of purchasing the company's higher priced beverages and energy drinks.

The company said it estimates sales in January to be up about 17%, compared to a year ago.

With consumers in the US battling higher costs of essentials like food and fuel, spending on pricier beverages has turned conservative, hurting sales for companies such as Monster, as well as rivals Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo.

Monster Beverage said it had implemented further price increases in some international markets in the current quarter, and is "continuing to monitor opportunities for further pricing actions in both the United States and internationally," co-CEO Rodney Sacks said during a post-earnings call.

Price Hikes

Beverage companies resorted to several rounds of price hikes last year to offset higher costs of freight, aluminium and raw materials such as sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

While prices of freight and aluminium have cooled, higher sugar costs have continued to weigh.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the October-to-December quarter was 54.2%, up from 53% in the prior quarter, with the company attributing the rise to higher prices in the period.

The company's net revenue in the fourth quarter rose 14.4% to $1.73 billion (€1.59 billion), falling short of analysts' estimate of a 16% rise to $1.75 billion (€1.61 billion).

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, compared with LSEG estimates of 38 cents per share.

In November of last year, the board of directors of Monster Beverage Corporation authorised a new share repurchase programme worth $500 million (€467.2 million).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Hormel Foods Beats Estimates As Demand Remains Resilient
Hormel Foods Beats Estimates As Demand Remains Resilient
2
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Reports ‘Record’ Sales Of €9.5bn In FY 2023
Beiersdorf Reports &lsquo;Record&rsquo; Sales Of &euro;9.5bn In FY 2023
3
A-Brands

Haleon Reports Sluggish First-Quarter Growth
Haleon Reports Sluggish First-Quarter Growth
4
A-Brands

Frostkrone Food Group To Participate In FOODEX Japan
Frostkrone Food Group To Participate In FOODEX Japan
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com