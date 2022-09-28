Subscribe Login
Nestlé Appoints New Managing Director For Cereal Partners Worldwide UK &amp; Ireland

Nestlé has appointed Nicolas Wahli as the managing director of Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) UK & Ireland, a partnership between Nestlé and General Mills.

The unit produces several breakfast cereals, including Shredded Wheat, Cheerios and Nesquik.

Wahli will lead the division, oversee the production and delivery of new products to the market and prioritise the company's commitments to sustainability, such as the Nestlé Wheat Plan.

Commenting on his new role, Wahli said, “It’s a great privilege to be leading CPUK. It’s the biggest market for CPW globally and steeped in so much heritage. Many of our cereals are grown and produced here and are enjoyed by millions of families every day.

"My focus is on being sustainable and committed to better food, better lives and a better planet. It has never been more important to our consumers. I’m excited to continue our journey of supporting families and making breakfast better for
everyone through our great brands.”

An Experienced Professional

Wahli is an experienced professional who has been a part of Nestlé for 20 years, including 14 at CPW.

He was instrumental in the growth of CPW's Caribbean business during the first five years of his tenure with the cereals division.

Most recently, he served as the managing director of CPUK Northern Europe and was responsible for bringing together seven markets.

He played an important role in helping the business achieve year-on-year sales growth in a highly competitive environment with demanding consumers.

CPUK is responsible for the full range of Nestlé Cereals in the UK & Ireland. He also will join the Nestlé UK & Ireland leadership team headed by CEO Stefano Agostini.

