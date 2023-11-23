Nestlé Launches First Product With HMOs In China

Nestlé has announced the launch of a 'growing-up milk' solution containing HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) for early life nutrition, in mainland China.

The product, which has been launched under the Wyeth illuma brand, follows on from the recent approval for the use of such bioactive ingredients by China's National Health Commission.

HMOs are the third most abundant solid component in human breast milk, after lactose and lipids, Nestlé said, with the new product containing two of the three major types of HMOs, as well as healthy lipids and proteins that 'play a role in gut and immune health and cognitive development'.

The new product will be manufactured at Nestlé's factory in Suzhou, mainland China.

'Innovation Expertise'

"We are dedicated to leverage our innovation expertise and advance our research in early life nutrition," commented Laurent Alsteens, global head of early childhood nutrition at Nestlé.

"This is our first launch of HMO products in China. We are delighted to bring the benefits of HMOs and 35 other vital ingredients in this illuma growing up milk to young children."

The introduction of the illuma growing-up milk extends Nestlé's expertise in HMO science throughout its formula brand lineup, the company said. With the recent launch of the Sinergity brand, Nestlé introduced a proprietary blend featuring a particular probiotic combined with six age-adapted human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to promote infant development and unlock specific health benefits.

Role of HMOs

"For over 30 years, we have been at the forefront of understanding the composition of human breast milk, and the vital role that HMOs, and other nutrients and bioactives play in supporting growth and development during early life," added Isabelle Bureau-Franz, head of Nestlé's R&D for Nutrition.

"The generated scientific knowledge has helped advance the scientific field for infant and maternal nutrition, while enabling us to develop and launch novel science-based solutions containing HMOs in over 50 countries globally."