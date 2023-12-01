Nestlé Launches Milk With Prebiotic Fibres Under N3 Brand

Food giant Nestlé has launched a new range of powdered milk SKUs in China under the N3 brand containing prebiotic fibres and essential nutrients found in milk.

The product – made from cow milk and available in full cream and a skimmed versions – is low on lactose content, and has over 15% fewer calories, the company added.

Nestlé used a proprietary technology to develop N3 milk by reducing lactose content through specialised enzymes and generating prebiotic fibres.

Prebiotic fibres promote the growth of various bifidobacteria by up to three-fold, delivering gut microbiome benefits in healthy adults, the food giant said, citing clinical studies.

'Health Benefits'

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé chief technology officer said, "We are excited to launch this unique science-based innovation that contains all the key nutrients of milk but is low in lactose and contains special prebiotic fibres that are associated with various health benefits.

"This milk will serve as a base for the next generation of nutritious products which will benefit many consumers including people with lactose intolerance, and those who want to improve their gastro-intestinal health. It's also a testament of our efforts to develop cutting-edge technologies that can be applied across different categories, brands and geographies."

Nestlé added that it is the first company to launch a milk product containing prebiotic fibres from the intrinsic lactose found in milk.

In China, many people are sensitive to lactose, and the country also has one of the fastest growing ageing populations.

David Zhang, CEO of Zone Greater China for Nestlé, added, "N3 will transform the milk-drinking experience for Chinese consumers by enabling those with lactose and gastrointestinal sensitivities to enjoy a glass of nutritious milk without worries.

"We are proud to be the first market to introduce N3 milk. This further demonstrates Nestlé's unwavering commitment to continuously bring innovations that are relevant for local consumers."