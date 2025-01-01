52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Milk

Lidl GB Investment Into British Food Business To Reach €25 Billion

Lidl GB Investment Into British Food Business To Reach €25 Billion

Arla Raises Full-Year Revenue Outlook Despite Sales Drop

Arla Raises Full-Year Revenue Outlook Despite Sales Drop

Danish dairy firm Arla has said that it expects full-year revenue to come in at between €13.4 billion and €13.9 billion, despite seeing first-hal...

FrieslandCampina Reports Growth In Operating Profit In First Half

FrieslandCampina has reported operating profit of €301 million for the first half of 2024, up from €47 million in the corresponding period last y...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com