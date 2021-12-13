Nivea Launches Free, Limited Edition NFT Art

Skincare giant Nivea is tapping into the world of NFTs (non-fungible token) by offering limited-edition art that is available for free.

The brand believes in the importance of touch for mental and physical health, and aims to showcase the same through this initiative.

Nivea NFT

NFT technology allows people to trade and own high-value tokens like art, collectibles, or real estate via cryptocurrencies and has recently become increasingly popular in the art world.

With 'The Value of Touch' initiative, Nivea aims to highlight the power of touch, discuss the value society currently attributes to it, and spark a discussion about how touch can be valuable and powerful, even if freely available to all.

The artist behind the group's NFT art piece is Clarissa Baldassarri, an Italian visual artist who suffered from temporary visual impairment early on in her career as a painter.

The limitations she experienced inspired her to rediscover art through what she calls a 'conscious touch'.

The NFT will be minted on Polygon and will be available as a limited edition for free via a dedicated website.

Beiersdorf claims that Nivea is the first mass brand to offer free NFTs that represent the value of touch.

The Value of Touch

'The Value of Touch' is part of Nivea's 'Care for Human Touch to Inspire Togetherness' project, launched in January 2021.

Through this, the brand supports projects that promote the quality of life for people at risk of loneliness.

By 2025, the skincare group aims to globally invest €20 million in 'human touch' projects with a positive impact on the individual health and well-being of more than 150,000 people.

Elsewhere, Pepsi launched its first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection last week.

