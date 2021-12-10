Pepsi Unveils Its First-Ever Brand NFT

Pepsi has announced the brand's first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection.

The cola giant is creating 1,893 unique generative-style NFTs to mark the year it was born. It is scheduled to go live on the Ethereum on Friday, 10 December at 12:00 PM EST (17:00 GMT).

Pepsi Mic Drop Collection

The Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection was generated randomly by an algorithm, allowing each NFT to be unique and different.

The collection pays homage to the brand's history in music and the suite of drink flavours that have appealed to consumers for decades.

The Pepsi Mic Drop NFTs will be grounded in variations of a microphone visual and inspired by iconic Pepsi flavours.

Todd Kaplan, vice president, marketing at Pepsi, said, "Pepsi has always been a brand with a strong heritage in music and pop culture, so it's only fitting for us to bring that legacy into the new world of NFTs with a 'mic drop' of epic proportions.

"We created the Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT collection for our fans, putting their interests and needs at the forefront by ensuring the NFTs are all free of charge and presented equitably as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs. This collectible series of microphones is not only inspired by our history, but also represents the scale and scope of how accessible we see this space becoming in the future."

NFT Process

The group is implementing a waitlisting process at the start of the user experience to ensure an equitable experience for consumers with more manageable gas fees and secure participation.

The wallet waitlist for the collection opens Friday, December 10 at 12:00 PM EST on micdrop.pepsi.com.

On Tuesday, 14 December at 12:30 PM EST, consumers who have been waitlist-approved will be able to mint one of 1,843 Pepsi Mic Drop NFTs free of charge, excluding Ethereum gas fees.

Consumers should stay tuned as the 50 remaining NFTs will be held for other exciting initiatives in the near future.

Once a consumer is verified, the token will be minted and sent to their wallet.

Consumers will then be able to identify their exact NFT and are welcome to list on OpenSea or any other third-party platform at any point by satisfying the selected platform's terms of service.

The soft drinks group is implementing a carbon offset programme for the launch of the collection to ensure a net carbon footprint of zero.

The NFT collection was designed by and created with VaynerNFT, a consultancy under the umbrella of the VaynerX holding company.

