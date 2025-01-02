Nomad Foods Included In The 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Nomad Foods Limited, the largest frozen food producer in Europe, has been included in the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe) for the fourth consecutive year.

The frozen food manufacturer received a score of 58 out of 100, with a top score of 100 in the Health & Nutrition category (for the sixth consecutive year).

In addition, Nomad Foods improved its score across other areas including Climate Strategy, Energy, Environmental Policy & Management, and Supply Chain Management.

'Walk The Talk'

“We are committed to delivering what consumers want which is tasty, healthy, affordable, sustainable and convenient food options," said Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ chief executive officer.

"Whilst we are proud to walk the talk on nutrition, being the only major European manufacturer committed to year-on-year growth of healthy sales, I am particularly pleased to see our total Dow Jones Sustainability Index score continue to improve as evidence of the overall progress we are making as the frozen category leader.”

In its latest sustainability report, launched in 2024, Nomad Foods highlighted how it continues to increase sales from products considered as healthier meal choices (HMC), with 93.9% of net sales in 2023 coming from HMC products.

The company has also previously announced plans to significantly reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2023, Nomad Foods reduced absolute emissions by 34.9%, already meeting its target to reduce this by 25% by 2025.

Nomad Foods was the first manufacturer to join the Move to -15°C in 2024 - an industry-wide coalition dedicated to cutting carbon emissions in frozen food supply chains globally. This followed a landmark research project investigating the potential to store frozen food at higher temperatures and deliver significant energy savings.