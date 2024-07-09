Emmi Strikes €900m Deal To Buy Mademoiselle Desserts

Swiss dairy group Emmi has agreed to acquire French pastry specialist Mademoiselle Desserts for €900 million.

The 'put option' deal would complement Emmi’s dessert portfolio to include French-inspired desserts, the company added.

Mademoiselle Desserts boasts twelve production facilities across France, the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The French company generated €420 million in sales in 2023 and has a team of approximately 2,000 employees.

Located in Montigny-le Bretonneux near Paris, Mademoiselle Desserts supplies pastries, cakes, tarts, and donuts to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and delivery services, in over 50 countries worldwide, including France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

'Global Growth Opportunities'

Ricarda Demarmels, general director of Emmi, commented, “The acquisition of Mademoiselle Desserts allows us to seize global growth opportunities in the premium dessert category.

“Mademoiselle Desserts is a company that lives our entrepreneurial values and, with B Corp certification, also meets our demands for responsible corporate management.”

Didier Boudy, CEO of Mademoiselle Desserts, will lead Emmi's desserts portfolio, which also includes other Emmi dessert companies from Italy and the US.

Boudy is an experienced professional, who assumed the role of the president of the Federation of Bakery-Pastry Enterprises (Fédération des Entreprises de Boulangerie/Patisserie, FEB) in 2o21.

Premium Desserts

Emmi, headquartered in Lucerne in Switzerland, has been diversifying its premium dessert offering since 2011, adding Italian specialties like tiramisu, followed by American and Latin American-inspired treats in 2020. Over the past 30 years, it has conducted 45 acquisitions.

While the deal hinges on consultations with employee representatives and regulatory approvals, Emmi maintained its 2024 and mid-term financial targets and dividend strategy.

Recently, the company appointed Oliver Wasem as its new chief financial officer and member of group management, effective 1 July 2024.