Pepsi Releases S'More Flavoured Drink Collection

Pepsi has launched a limited-edition S'mores Collection beverage range in response to increased demand for the DIY dessert.

The Pepsi S'mores Collection features three distinct flavours all packed into individual mini cans to encourage mixing and matching for the perfect combo.

Pepsi S'More Collection

Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavour.

Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve a perfectly balanced graham cracker flavour profile.

Chocolate offers dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking the flavour of slightly melted chocolate.

To earn a chance to grab the S'mores Collection, fans can share an image or description of how they 's'more' on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes and follow @Pepsi.

Only 2,000 winners will be announced by the soft drink group.

'Unapologetically Delicious'

"S'mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way. So, on the last day of summer [22 September], we at Pepsi are thrilled to introduce an entirely new way to s'more with our Pepsi S'mores Collection," said Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer, Pepsi.

"This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s'mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can't wait for fans to try it."

Winners can follow recipes from Pepsi to optimise their S'mores Collection experience based on the preferred flavour profile, the beverage giant added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.