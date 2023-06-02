PepsiCo Announces 44% Rise In Gender Parity Across Managerial Roles

PepsiCo has published its most recent Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Report, which shows that the firm is advancing gender parity in managerial roles globally, with progress currently at 44% and moving towards its goal of 50% by 2025.

The American multinational said key accomplishments include progress on gender parity in management globally, and maintaining pay equity while supporting historically marginalised communities around the world.

Supplier Diversity Programme

In 2022, women filled approximately 50% of management roles in the UK – a milestone achieved two years ahead of the company's 2025 goal.

Through 2022, the company supported nearly 1,000 Black-owned and Hispanic-owned businesses through platforms – including the PepsiCo Foundation's Black Restaurant Accelerator programme and PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos – which offer coaching, marketing, online presence support, and delivery logistics.

The report shows PepsiCo continues to spend more than $1 billion (€935 million) annually with diverse suppliers – contributing to an overall spend of nearly $30 billion (€28 billion) across PepsiCo's value chain over the past 40 years of its Supplier Diversity programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Kellogg Company 'On Track' To Achieving Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Goals

Jawun Immersion Programme

Since 2001, over 3,500 designated employees have used their skills and expertise to support more than 70 indigenous organisations in 11 regions across Australia and New Zealand.

In 2022, as part of the Jawun six-week immersion programme, PepsiCo's employees offered knowledge and skills to help these local leaders achieve their own development goals.

"Our rich legacy of DE&I serves as a compass that guides our actions, and this year's report is a testament to our continued evolution," said Tina Bigalke, PepsiCo's global chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While there's more work to be done, we remain committed to our journey and to harnessing the power and passion of the changemakers in this report – all of whom are united in their efforts to build a more equitable workplace and society."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.