PepsiCo Launches New Soda STARRY

PepsiCo has announced the launch of a new lemon lime flavoured soda called STARRY in regular and zero-sugar versions.

STARRY is an addition to the North America PepsiCo Beverages portfolio. The soda is caffeine-free and will be available in a variety of sizes.

New Marketing Plans

With the tag line, 'STARRY Hits Different', the brand will soon be making a series of announcements about its marketing plans, including a national TV commercial, and a 360-degree digital and social media content campaign.

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavoured soda with the category continuing to accelerate," said chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, Greg Lyons.

"With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. STARRY is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun," he added.

Wide Portfolio

PepsiCo's food and beverage portfolio includes many brands that generate more than $1 billion (€928 million) each in estimated annual retail sales.

The American multinational generated more than $79 billion (€73 billion) in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenience food portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, and Pepsi-Cola.

Reusable Packaging

In October 2022, PepsiCo announced a new packaging goal to double the percentage of all beverage servings delivered through reusable models from 10% to 20% by 2030.

"Fundamentally transforming the traditional beverage consumption model will require making reusable and refillable options accessible and convenient, at scale, for consumers – and that's what PepsiCo aims to do," said chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo, Jim Andrew at the time.

"PepsiCo will accelerate our investment in disruptive innovation and advocate for policies that allow us to scale up reusable packaging options, platforms and programmes so that we can offer consumers a wide variety of alternative ways to enjoy their favourite beverages while moving away from reliance on single-use packaging," he concluded.

