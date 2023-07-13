PepsiCo Signs Global Partnership With EA Sports

PepsiCo has announced a new multi-year global partnership with EA Sports, naming three of its flagship brands – Pepsi, Gatorade, and Lay's – as new partners of football gaming property, EA Sports FC.

The strategic agreement will see both parties collaborate to deliver gaming experiences for modern football fans, the food and beverage firm said.

PepsiCo said the deal forms part of its overarching business strategy to deliver engaging fan experiences and activities that unite the realms of football, music, and gaming.

'Exclusive Experiences'

Global ambassadors from PepsiCo's roster, such as Vini Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid) and Leah Williamson (England and Arsenal), will feature in forthcoming activations, including entertainment crossovers, in-game integrations, and on-pack promotions that will grant fans access to 'exclusive experiences' and in-game rewards, the company said.

PepsiCo said the partnership will also provide a platform to further collaborate on existing PepsiCo initiatives, encouraging participation in football and gender equality in the sport.

The American multinational said more information and activities will be revealed soon, and fans can stay updated and join the conversation by following PepsiCo on Instagram and Twitter.

'Football Fandom'

"With PepsiCo's history and extensive involvement in football and entertainment, our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom," commented Adam Warner, head of global sports and partnerships at PepsiCo.

"This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game."

'The World's Game'

"For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we're energised to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA Sports FC," added David Jackson, vice president of brand at EA Sports FC.

"We're proud to partner with PepsiCo to create more unmissable experiences that will undoubtedly captivate fans of the World's Game."

