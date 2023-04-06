Petselect To Triple Its Tetra Recart Capacity With New Factory

Petselect has announced that its new, sustainable factory will be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

This will see the company triple its capacity with new 'Tetra Recart' packaging lines, increasing its production volume from 25 million units per year to 75 million units.

Following the launch of new formats in 2022, this means that it can offer a complete range of Tetra Recart formats – 100ml, 200ml, 340ml, 390ml, 440ml and 500ml.

Petselect is proud of its strong alliance with Tetra Recart, reflecting its strong commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

This is why it now presents itself as 'The sustainable partner'. Petselect is currently exporting to Russia, and will soon be exporting to China and the USA.

About Petselect

Petselect has been manufacturing wet pet food for leading premium brands and top retailers in Europe for more than 30 years.

The company has sustainably developed its activity from the very beginning, and this is why it describes itself as 'sustainable by tradition'.

Petselect specialises in manufacturing natural wet pet food, covering a wide range of textures: pâtés and mousses with visible ingredients, grain-free chunks, delicious fillets in sauce or jelly, and even human-like options, like real-meat stews or soups.

Petselect sources goods from suppliers in its neighbourhood, with 86% based less than 150km from its manufacturing site.

The company’s location in Galicia, in the north-western corner of Spain, gives it easy access to the most important fishing ports in Europe.

