Plant-Based Food Alternatives Becoming More Mainstream, Notes FMCG Gurus

More global consumers will adopt diets based around the avoidance and moderation of meat in the next 12 months, according to research from FMCG Gurus.

When consumers were asked why they do not eat meat on a regular basis, 80% stated that it was because of environmental concerns, while 74% of consumers said that they associated eating less meat with being healthier, FMCG Gurus’ data showed.

From Niche To Mainstream

FMCG Gurus claims that the concept of ‘flexitarianism’ has grown from a niche to a mainstream dietary lifestyle. Flexitarians are defined as those who consume a semi-vegetarian diet, which occasionally includes animal produce.

Although the motivation for moderating meat intake differs across various consumer groups, the research shows that the main reasons relate to health and sustainability concerns.

Real Dairy And Non-Dairy

The research indicates that consumers who switch between real dairy and non-dairy do so based on factors like the time of day, location of consumption, or importance of health on product choice.

FMCG Gurus believes that – irrespective of the reason for varying between the two types of products – the tendency to do so means that it is highly important that dairy substitutes be seen to replicate the experience of eating and drinking real dairy.

Meat Is Expensive

Furthermore, the research shows that regular meat-eaters who claim that they are moderating their intake are most likely to say that they find the cost of meat too expensive.

FMCG Gurus has claimed that if plant-based products are made more affordable, there is an opportunity for the market to grow among consumers who might not have considered these products previously.

