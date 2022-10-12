Portugal’s Delta Q Patents New Inverted Coffee Extraction System

Portuguese coffee-maker Delta Q has launched RISE, a new capsule coffee machine featuring a system that the company claims ‘defies gravity’.

The ‘reverse injection system experience’ (RISE) is incorporated into a new coffee machine created by French designer Philippe Starck.

Using Delta Q’s extraction system, the coffee is injected from the bottom of the cup, intensifying the taste and natural aromas, the company claims.

Grupo Nabeiro’s Innovation Centre redesigned and rebuilt the entire coffee extraction system used in the unit.

Comprising over 20 patents, the RISE ecosystem is based on three fundamental pillars – innovation, design, and espresso – according to Delta Q.

Coffee Machine

The new RISE Delta Q by Starck is available in white, black and terracotta, and can be purchased from traditional retail channels for €279 from 17 November.

To support the launch, the company is offering a range of espresso and long-drink cups, which were developed in Portugal and come in different materials and colours.

Consumers will also be able to buy sets of cups – four espresso cups, or two espresso and two long-drink cups – for €34.99.

In 2019, Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro reached an agreement with leading Polish supermarket chain Biedronka for the distribution of its Delta Q coffee machines and coffee capsules in Poland.

