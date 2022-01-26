Premier Foods Names New Independent Non-Executive Director

Premier Foods has announced the appointment of Tania Howarth as an independent non-executive director of the company, effective 1 March 2022.

She will also join the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Commenting on her appointment, Colin Day, Premier Foods chairman said, "I am delighted that Tania [Howarth] has agreed to join the board. She brings with her considerable senior executive experience in the branded food industry with particular expertise in technology.

“Her appointment strengthens the breadth of the Board's experience as we continue to pursue our branded growth strategy and path to further value creation."

An Experienced Professional

Howarth brings extensive experience in senior executive roles across global FMCG businesses.

She served as the chief operating officer of the European frozen foods company Nomad Foods, which offers brands such as Birds Eye, Findus and Iglo.

During her 10-year tenure until 2017 at Nomad Foods, she was responsible for supply chain, quality, HR, IT and M&A integration.

Before joining Nomad Foods, she was the CIO of the Coca-Cola Company's European and African businesses. She also spent nine years at Walkers Snack Foods.

Currently, she serves as the non-executive chair of Ozo Innovations Ltd, a sustainable hygiene solutions company, an advisor to the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a member of the technology advisory board at NatWest Group plc.

Last week, Premier Foods said it expects its full-year profits to come in above market expectations, after consumers splurged on its products during the festive season.

