Nomad Foods Invests In Solar Energy Installation In Italian Factory

Frozen food firm Nomad Foods plans to install photovoltaic panels at its Cisterna di Latina manufacturing site in Italy.

The move will help the company to reduce CO2 emissions by 1,180 tonnes annually, the company added.

Nomad Foods has entered into a new power purchase agreement with Grastim JV, which will provide 2.4MW of solar energy per year to the facility.

The factory produces over 80% of local Findus product volumes, the company noted.

The installation, comprising roof top solar panels and ground mounted panels, makes Cisterna di Latina the first Nomad Foods site with solar power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will supplement the existing renewable electricity used on-site as part of the company's broader decarbonisation plans.

'Carbon Footprint'

Eduardo Bachiega, chief supply officer at Nomad Foods said the agreement will "reduce the overall carbon footprint of the site aligned to our SBTi1 commitments".

"We are already using 100% renewable electricity on site, as we do at all our legacy manufacturing plants across Europe. We are also actively exploring opportunities for additional renewable energy projects across our broader manufacturing portfolio."

Recently, Nomad Foods published its 2022 Impact Report, setting out the company's progress on key sustainability commitments across the core pillars of nutrition, sourcing and operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the company reduced the absolute GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions of its legacy business, prior to acquisitions, by 23.4%, exceeding its SBTi target trajectory for absolute emissions.

Earlier this year, Nomad Foods said it achieved 'record' annual revenue (on a reported basis) for the sixth consecutive year in 2022, registering a 12.8% year-on-year growth, to €2.9 billion.