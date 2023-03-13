Health And Sustainability Still Key For Spanish Consumers, Study Finds

Spanish consumers are continuing to prioritise health and sustainability in their diets despite the challenges posed by inflation, a new study has found.

The Spaniards At The Table study, by Findus España, found that shopping habits have changed as a result of high inflation rates in the country, with 27% of shoppers saying they are reducing the number of items they purchase, 51% buying fewer impulse purchases, and 44% affirming that they have stopped purchasing 'non-essential' products.

In addition, 27% of Spaniards have reduced their meat consumption in the last year, and 16% are considering doing so.

Fish And Vegetable Consumption

Fish and vegetables are increasingly present in the diet of the Spanish, although there is still room for improvement, the study found.

One in four respondents say they are not satisfied with their current fish consumption and would like to increase it, and in the case of vegetables, this is one in five.

At the same time, more are focusing on quality and sustainability seals, such as the MSC seal, known by more than half of those surveyed (57%), and the Nutri-Score labelling system, which is a determining factor for one in four consumers in Spain.

Frozen Foods

Frozen foods have also become an increasingly popular choice among Spaniards due to factors including price (51%), ease of preparation (48%), and saving time (46%), the study found.

Most frozen products are consumed at dinner time, by 39% of those surveyed.

"At Findus Spain, we work to always offer the best for our consumers," commented João Vale, marketing director, Findus España, adding that the study "allows us to get closer to our consumers, understand them and understand what their concerns, habits and new needs are, in order to develop the most innovative products, capable of offering alternatives that fit with their lifestyle."

The study was carried out in October 2022, across a representative sample of 1,400 respondents between 25 and 65 years of age.

