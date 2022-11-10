Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Prepared-Food Brand Bakkavör Closes Two UK Sites

Share this article

British fresh-prepared food brand Bakkavör has announced the closure of two UK sites: Bakkavör Salads, in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, and Bakkavör Desserts, in Leicester.

The company noted that, following a review of its UK footprint, both sites didn’t have the capacity to continue operating.

Bakkavör previously reported in its half-year results announcement in September that it was bearing the brunt of continued inflation and a change in consumer habits.

The decision will affect many of the 900 employees in the Sutton Bridge and Leicester facilities, the group noted in a statement.

‘Difficult But Necessary’

‘As a business that invests in the development of its people, rewards long service and invests in the local communities in which we operate, it is with great sadness that this difficult but necessary business decision may impact a number of our colleagues,’ noted Bakkavör.

The company is seeking to minimise job losses through a 45-day consultation for affected workers. It noted that it is committed to offering comparable roles at different Bakkavör sites and working on initiatives to secure other job opportunities in the area.

Bakkavör operates 29 UK sites, with 15,800 workers in total.

“As with businesses all over the UK, we are having to take decisive action to adapt to the challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” said Mike Edwards, Bakkavör’s chief executive. “The decision to close any site is never taken lightly, and we do not underestimate the impact of this announcement on our colleagues and the local communities within which we operate. We remain committed to both protecting our business and doing everything we can to support our people through this difficult time.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

IDDBA To Host Next Edition Of Its Show In June 2023
2
A-Brands

Sical Launches Limited-Edition Coffee With Blockchain Technology
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa; Naivas, Flow Equity, 260 Brands, Auchan, Biagio
4
A-Brands

Consumer Health Firm Haleon Posts 16.1% Jump In Quarterly Sales
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com