Prepared-Food Brand Bakkavör Closes Two UK Sites

British fresh-prepared food brand Bakkavör has announced the closure of two UK sites: Bakkavör Salads, in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, and Bakkavör Desserts, in Leicester.

The company noted that, following a review of its UK footprint, both sites didn’t have the capacity to continue operating.

Bakkavör previously reported in its half-year results announcement in September that it was bearing the brunt of continued inflation and a change in consumer habits.

The decision will affect many of the 900 employees in the Sutton Bridge and Leicester facilities, the group noted in a statement.

‘Difficult But Necessary’

‘As a business that invests in the development of its people, rewards long service and invests in the local communities in which we operate, it is with great sadness that this difficult but necessary business decision may impact a number of our colleagues,’ noted Bakkavör.

The company is seeking to minimise job losses through a 45-day consultation for affected workers. It noted that it is committed to offering comparable roles at different Bakkavör sites and working on initiatives to secure other job opportunities in the area.

Bakkavör operates 29 UK sites, with 15,800 workers in total.

“As with businesses all over the UK, we are having to take decisive action to adapt to the challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” said Mike Edwards, Bakkavör’s chief executive. “The decision to close any site is never taken lightly, and we do not underestimate the impact of this announcement on our colleagues and the local communities within which we operate. We remain committed to both protecting our business and doing everything we can to support our people through this difficult time.”

