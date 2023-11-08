52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Pringles Maker Kellanova's Snack Demand Powers Results After Spinoff

By Reuters
Packaged food maker Kellanova, formerly Kellogg, beat third-quarter sales and profit estimates as consumers snapped up its Cheez-It crackers and Pringles snacks despite higher prices.

The recently spun-off WK Kellogg, which focuses on the ready-to-eat cereal business in the US, Canada and the Caribbean, also posted better-than-expected sales, sending its shares up nearly 3% in trading before the bell.

Major packaged food companies like Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup and Mondelēz have grown margins through prices hikes on their quick-fix meals, snacks and chocolates, but there have been early signs of consumer pushback.

Double-digit price hikes across Kellanova and WK Kellogg's products in the quarter saw volumes take a hit. Kellanova's overall volumes declined 7.4%, while WK Kellogg posted a 13.4% fall.

Volume Challenges

Analysts have said the volume challenges raise the need for more promotions to support the top-line and retain price-conscious customers.

Early in October, Kellogg Company completed the spin-off of its North American cereal business into a new standalone entity called WK Kellogg, and renamed itself as Kellanova, in a move to sharpen focus on each division.

Kellanova also posted net sales of $3.94 billion (€3.7 billion) for the quarter, surpassing analysts' average expectations of $3.62 billion (€3.4 billion), according to LSEG data.

Its adjusted profit of $1.03 per share was above estimates of 84 cents.

WK Kellogg's reported sales of $692 million (€648.4 million) beat expectations of $666.3 million (€624.3 million).

In August, Kellogg said its snacking business Kellanova is expected to report full-year sales between $13.4 billion (€12.2 billion) and $13.6 billion (€12.3 billion) after Kellogg separates into two units at the end of the year.

