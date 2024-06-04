Post Holdings Names Colm O’Dwyer As New Managing Director Of Weetabix

Consumer packaged goods firm Post Holdings has named Colm O’Dwyer as the new managing director of its cereal brand Weetabix, effective 1 October 2024.

O’Dwyer, who currently serves as the commercial director of Weetabix, will succeed Sally Abbott in the new role, the company added.

Abbott will transition to the position of strategic advisor, effective 1 October 2024.

“Sally has been an exceptional leader, helping to successfully integrate Weetabix into Post and building on the success of this iconic company,” said Post’s president and chief executive officer, Robert V Vitale.

“We wish Sally the best as she approaches her next chapter and congratulate Colm on his new role. Colm’s experience across innovation, brand management, revenue growth, and customer relationships makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Weetabix.”

Colm O’Dwyer

In 2016, O’Dwyer joined Weetabix from Coca-Cola Enterprises in the UK and went on to become the general manager of the Weetabix On-The-Go business.

Two years later, O’Dwyer was appointed as commercial director of the business. In 2022, he took up responsibility for Weetabix’s international business.

He was instrumental in transforming Weetabix’s pricing and promotion strategy, improving the company’s approach to customer relationships and reinvigorating Weetabix’s international strategy.

Sally Abbott

Abbott joined Weetabix in 2008 as marketing director, before Post acquired the brand in 2017.

She led Weetabix’s brands for nine years, driving the organisation through a variety of external economic challenges.

Under her leadership, Weetabix acquired Lacka Foods in 2022 (UFit) and Deeside Cereals in 2023, the company noted.

Post Refrigerated Retail

Elsewhere, Post Holdings has appointed Mike McCoy as the new president and chief executive officer of Post Refrigerated Retail, effective 1 October 2024.

Currently, McCoy serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Post Refrigerated Retail and will succeed Mark Delahanty in this role.

Delahanty will transition to the role of a strategic advisor on 1 December 2024.

Vitale commented, “Mark’s leadership has significantly contributed to Post’s success through the years, first integrating our cereal businesses and then leading our Refrigerated Retail business.

“We wish Mark well in his upcoming retirement and are excited to transition leadership of the business to Mike. Mike has grown his career through a variety of critical business areas within Post and will bring valuable leadership experience and enthusiasm to Refrigerated Retail.”

Mike McCoy

McCoy is an experienced professional who started his career in advisory practices at EY and Deloitte, working with publicly traded and privately held companies across a variety of industries.

During this time, he started working with Post as a client, before transitioning into Post as vice president of internal audit in 2014.

He was instrumental in the onboarding of companies acquired by Post.

Following Post’s acquisition of Bob Evans Farms in 2018, McCoy joined Bob Evans Farms as executive vice president and chief administrative officer, overseeing finance, information technology, legal and human resources.