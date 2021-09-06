ESM Magazine

Procter & Gamble Offers Aid To Hurricane Affected Louisiana Residents

Published on Sep 6 2021 2:20 PM in A-Brands tagged: Procter &amp; Gamble / Personal Care / laundry / Hurricane Ida / Louisiana

Procter & Gamble is offering aid to families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The company has deployed the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Cincinnati-based disaster relief organisation Matthew 25: Ministries, to support relief and recovery efforts in the state battered by the hurricane.

The mobile unit is offering free, full-service laundry services in LaPlace, Louisiana, at the Walmart Supercentre on W Airline Hwy.

Residents can bring clothes, up to two loads per household, to be washed, dried and folded free of charge.

All washable clothing types will be accepted except heavy bedding, Procter & Gamble added.

Personal Care Kits

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter & Gamble will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs in the affected areas.

The companies have also established new safety protocols and processes for the distribution of these items.

P&G brands that are being distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana on 29 August, caused significant damage and flooding throughout the state, leaving more than a million people without power.

Recently, Procter & Gamble appointed Jon Moeller, its current chief operating officer and long-time executive, as its new chief executive.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

