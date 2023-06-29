52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Rainforest Alliance Unveils 'New Strategic Direction' Amid Global Crises

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The Rainforest Alliance has unveiled a new strategic approach, suggesting that existing sustainability models are 'good but not good enough', given the multiple global challenges of today.

The group unveiled its new vision for accelerating action to address the to climate emergency, biodiversity loss, systemic poverty, and human rights issues in its 2022 Annual Report.

'What Works And What Doesn't'

“Drawing on three decades of experience, we reviewed our learnings about what works and what does not to shape our 2030 strategy," commented Rainforest Alliance CEO Santiago Gowland (pictured).

"As we approach 2030—a year experts mark as the potential point of no return—we must respond with unparalleled speed and scale to shift the course of sustainability transformation."

Targeted Efforts

Among the initiatives put forward by the group include placing producers and rural communities at the heart of sustainable action, working to bolster regenerative agriculture, and promoting collaboration among actors involved in tackling interconnected challenges.

The group recently launched LandScale, a tool that measures, evaluates and communicates the performance of sustainable landscapes, and is undertaking efforts to drive sustainability transformation in Cameroon, Guatemala, Kenya, Mexico, Indonesia and other markets.

It has also been active in driving advocacy around the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and recently unveiled a new tool, the Regenerative Coffee Scorecard, which offers farmers and companies guidance on their transition to regenerative agriculture.

The Rainforest Alliance network includes certified farms and projects in 58 countries, with more than 6,000 company partners. Some four million farmers and workers follow the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

