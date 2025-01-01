Farming
Total Area Dedicated To Organic Farming Increases In European Union
The total area used for organic agricultural production across the European Union continues to increase, reaching 16.9 million hectares in 2022, according...
McCain Foods Invests In Digital Agriculture With UNB’s McKenna Institute
The McKenna Institute at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) has secured an investment of $3.75 million from a partnership led by McCain Foods and other...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com