ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Retail, Consumer Goods Industry 'Needs To Deliver' On Climate Action, Says CGF Chief

Published on Aug 13 2021 9:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Retail / Consumer Goods / Consumer Goods Forum / Climate Action / Coalitions Of Action

Retail, Consumer Goods Industry 'Needs To Deliver' On Climate Action, Says CGF Chief

The retail and consumer goods sector "needs to deliver" on climate pledges during what will be a "decade of impact and action", The Consumer Goods Forum managing director Wai-Chan Chan has said.

In an open letter to Forum members, which followed the publication of the sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report earlier this week, Chan said that the "fingerprints of manmade climate change" can be found around the world, with fires, storms and heatwaves more commonplace, and temperatures on the rise.

Extreme Weather Events

"With the backdrop of extreme weather events which we are seeing already flaring up around the world in these final months before COP – as witnessed in Greece, Germany and the US, to name but a few – the publishing of this report could not be timelier," Chan wrote. "The bottom line is clear: we are grossly unprepared for a changing climate.

"As members of The Consumer Goods Forum, I trust you know all this already, but now is the time to act."

As well as participating in the Forum's Coalitions of Action, which seek to address issues such as food waste and deforestation, the group is calling on its members, and the wider retail and consumer goods community, to commit to necessary actions through initiatives like Race to Zero, a UN-backed global campaign to halve global emissions by 2030.

The group has set up a Taskforce to assist members interested in joining the Race to Zero initiative, working alongside Accenture and the broader climate action network.

Advertisement

"However, time is short and this needs to be a decade of impact and action," said Chan. "If we move now, and quickly – we can still create a healthier, fairer, more resilient and ultimately more liveable zero-carbon world."

The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit takes place on 13 and 14 October. More information can be found here.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

How Can Grocery Stores Benefit From Mobile Device Management?

How Can Grocery Stores Benefit From Mobile Device Management?
Super Thursday – ESM Recaps One Of The Biggest Days For Trading Updates

Super Thursday – ESM Recaps One Of The Biggest Days For Trading Updates
My Mobile Store From Wanzl – Shopping At Any Time

My Mobile Store From Wanzl – Shopping At Any Time
Spain's El Corte Inglés Sees Revenue Up 50.2%, Despite Tourism Challenges

Spain's El Corte Inglés Sees Revenue Up 50.2%, Despite Tourism Challenges
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Ferrero Rocher, Rafaello Now Available As Chocolate Bars Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Ferrero Rocher, Rafaello Now Available As Chocolate Bars
Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021 Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021
Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor
Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN