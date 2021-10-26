ESM Magazine

Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy

Published on Oct 26 2021 11:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Italy / Tate &amp; Lyle / Food Ingredients / IMCD

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) has extended its parnership with IMCD, which will now serve as its distribution partner in Italy.

The move will see IMCD provide Tate & Lyle’s extensive portfolio of ingredients and solutions, including its PROMITOR Soluble Fibres, CLARIA Clean Label Starches , and Stevia sweeteners, to its customers in Italy from 1 January 2022.

IMCD is one of the leading names in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality food ingredients and flavours.

Waldo van Malssen, channel sales director at Tate & Lyle Europe, said, “We already have a strong partnership with IMCD, and we are pleased to be building on this with expanded representation in Italy.

“IMCD’s teams offer customers outstanding expertise and familiarity with our portfolio to help them find the best solutions for their needs. We look forward to strengthening the relationships we have to deliver bespoke solutions to customers.”

Distribution Partner

IMCD is one of Tate & Lyle’s leading distribution partners in Europe, representing its portfolio in eight countries across the region.

The companies have collaborated in Sweden, Norway and Denmark since 2015, and Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg and Morocco since 2021.

The partnership in Italy builds on the companies’ shared ambition to offer innovative solutions to customers, helping them to meet consumer demand for healthier food and beverages lower in sugar and calories and with cleaner labels and added fibre.

This strengthening of the partnership will allow Tate & Lyle customers to benefit from IMCD’s extensive market knowledge, highly trained technical and sales teams, technical centres of excellence and application laboratories.

Recently, Tate & Lyle announced the opening of its new Technical Application Centre in Dubai to address the growing demand for solutions that lower sugar, fat, and calories, and add fibre, in consumer products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

