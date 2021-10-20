ESM Magazine

Tate & Lyle Opens Technical Application Centre In Dubai

Published on Oct 20 2021 1:55 PM in A-Brands tagged: Dubai / Tate &amp; Lyle / Food Ingredients / food and beverage solutions

Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, has opened its new Technical Application Centre in Dubai.

At the new US$2 million centre, the group’s food scientists will work with food and beverage customers to address the growing demand for solutions that lower sugar, fat, and calories, and add fibre, in consumer products.

Dubai Centre

The opening of the new centre reflects Tate & Lyle’s commitment to contribute to the development of the food and beverage industry in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Tate & Lyle’s experts will support manufacturers across the region to deliver successful food formulation, from ingredients and recipes to the application and sensory experience.

The centre boasts advanced equipment and an optimised prototyping process to help customers drive their innovation agenda faster.

'Cutting Edge Technology'

Dominique Floch, general manager, Turkey, Middle East, and Africa at Tate & Lyle, said, "The launch of our new Technical Application Centre in Dubai marks a milestone in our expansion in the region. We will be using cutting edge technology to provide our food and beverage partners with faster service and quicker project turnaround timeframes, which will be instrumental in increasing their speed to market."

Nick Hampton, Tate & Lyle CEO, added, "Tate & Lyle’s purpose is 'Improving Lives for Generations' and that’s why we are committed to providing a platform for food and beverage companies to meet consumer demand for great-tasting products which support a balanced diet and lifestyle, supported by decades of scientific research and innovation."

New Programme

The group will be running a newly launched initiative by UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, The Middle East Sugar & Calorie Reduction Knowledge Building Programme, from the new centre.

The six-session programme, targeting government entities, food regulators, health departments, food and beverage manufacturers and dietary supplement providers, will provide theoretical and practical knowledge for sugar and calorie reduction in food and beverage products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

